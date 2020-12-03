Shares of United Bankshs Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.02. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 120,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 645,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Bankshs have traded between the current low of $20.02 and a high of $40.70 and are now at $20.11. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

There is potential upside of 83.9% for shares of United Bankshs based on a current price of $20.11 and an average consensus analyst price target of $37.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.72.

