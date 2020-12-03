Shares of Under Armo-C Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded today at $9.00, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 695,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.

There is potential upside of 120.2% for shares of Under Armo-C based on a current price of $9.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $20.50. Under Armo-C shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $18.49.

Over the past year, Under Armo-Chas traded in a range of $9.00 to $24.55 and are now at $9.31. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Under Armo-C on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.30. Since that call, shares of Under Armo-C have fallen 34.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.