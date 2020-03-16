Shares of Under Armo-C Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.16. So far today approximately 532,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.3 million shares.

Under Armo-C has overhead space with shares priced $8.48, or 58.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $20.50. Under Armo-C shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.84 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $18.37.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and the current low of $8.16 and are currently at $8.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.

