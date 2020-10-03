Shares of Umpqua Holdings Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) traded today at $11.51, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 782,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is the holding company for Umpqua Bank, an Oregon state-chartered bank. Umpqua Bank is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. The Bank provides asset management, mortgage banking and other financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Umpqua Holdings have traded between the current low of $11.51 and a high of $18.94 and are now at $11.66. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 113.5% exists for Umpqua Holdings, based on a current level of $11.66 and analysts' average consensus price target of $24.91. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.66 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $17.24.

