Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded today at $195.00, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 61,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 795,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 30.0% for shares of Ulta Beauty Inc based on a current price of $195.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $254.05. Ulta Beauty Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $271.58 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $282.92.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates a chain of beauty stores. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin and hair care products, and salon services. Ulta Beauty serves customers throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Ulta Beauty Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $195.00 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $195.49. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

