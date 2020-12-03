Shares of Ugi Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.14. So far today approximately 115,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Ugi Corphas traded in a range of $29.14 to $56.49 and are now at $29.27. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 1.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) has potential upside of 70.8% based on a current price of $29.27 and analysts' consensus price target of $50.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.95.

