Shares of Two Harbors Inve Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) traded today at $8.25, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 850,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) has potential upside of 75.1% based on a current price of $9.14 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.00. Two Harbors Inve shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.70 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $14.57.

Over the past year, Two Harbors Invehas traded in a range of $8.25 to $15.85 and are now at $9.14. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Two Harbors Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, RMBS, and related investments. Two Harbors Investment serves customers in the United States.

