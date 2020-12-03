Shares of Twitter Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $28.22. So far today approximately 1.6 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 20.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Twitter Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.22 and a high of $45.85 and are now at $28.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Twitter Inc has overhead space with shares priced $28.25, or 7.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $30.68. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.33 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.22.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twitter Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twitter Inc in search of a potential trend change.