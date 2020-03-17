Shares of Twenty-First C-A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $22.92. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 874,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Twenty-First C-A have traded between the current low of $22.92 and a high of $51.82 and are now at $23.11. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

Twenty-First C-A has overhead space with shares priced $23.11, or 43.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $40.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.66 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $34.95.

