Shares of Twenty-First - B Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $22.66. So far today approximately 169,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Twenty-First - B have traded between the current low of $22.66 and a high of $51.54 and are now at $22.78. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

Potential upside of 88.8% exists for Twenty-First - B, based on a current level of $22.78 and analysts' average consensus price target of $43.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.30 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $34.41.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Twenty-First - B and will alert subscribers who have FOX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.