Shares of Twenty-First - B Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.78. So far today approximately 80,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Twenty-First - B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.88 and the current low of $25.78 and are currently at $25.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

Twenty-First - B has overhead space with shares priced $25.83, or 39.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $43.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.48 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.12.

