Shares of Tupperware Brand Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $2.11. So far today approximately 435,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

Over the past year, Tupperware Brandhas traded in a range of $2.11 to $27.95 and are now at $2.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a portfolio of global direct selling companies which sell products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. The Company's product brands and categories include food preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. Tupperware Brands also sells beauty and personal care products.

Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) has potential upside of 2,161.1% based on a current price of $2.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.43 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.52.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tupperware Brand and will alert subscribers who have TUP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.