Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.95. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 616,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 163.2% for shares of Tripadvisor Inc based on a current price of $17.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.20.

Tripadvisor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.60 and the current low of $16.95 and are currently at $17.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel research company. The Company offers customers with travel information, reviews, and opinions of members about destinations and accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, and activities. TripAdvisor serves customers worldwide.

