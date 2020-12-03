Shares of Trinity Industri Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) traded today at $15.47, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 115,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trinity Industri have traded between the current low of $15.47 and a high of $24.64 and are now at $16.24. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Trinity Industries, Inc. manufactures transportation, construction, and industrial products. The Company's products include tank and freight railcars, inland hopper and tank barges, highway guardrail and safety products, ready-mix concrete, and other products. Trinity markets its products internationally.

There is potential upside of 155.6% for shares of Trinity Industri based on a current price of $16.24 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.05 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.06.

