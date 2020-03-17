Shares of Trimble Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded today at $23.05, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 94,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

Trimble Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.67 and the current low of $23.05 and are currently at $23.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Potential upside of 79.7% exists for Trimble Inc, based on a current level of $23.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.71 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.58.

