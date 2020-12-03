Shares of Trimble Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $30.37. Approximately 122,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Trimble Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $30.37 and a high of $46.67 and are now at $30.52. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Potential upside of 35.7% exists for Trimble Inc, based on a current level of $30.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.92 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.49.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

