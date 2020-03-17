Shares of Travelers Cos In Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded today at $83.26, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 679,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Travelers Cos In has overhead space with shares priced $83.44, or 41.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $143.12. Travelers Cos In shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $131.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $140.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Travelers Cos In have traded between the current low of $83.26 and a high of $155.09 and are now at $83.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

