Shares of Travelers Cos In Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded today at $105.17, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 95,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) has potential upside of 35.6% based on a current price of $105.58 and analysts' consensus price target of $143.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $133.14 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $140.96.

Over the past year, Travelers Cos Inhas traded in a range of $105.17 to $155.09 and are now at $105.58. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

