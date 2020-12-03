Shares of Transocean Ltd Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $1.13. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 23.6 million shares.

Transocean Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $1.29, or 89.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $12.71. Transocean Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $5.24.

Transocean Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company owns and operates mobile offshore drilling units, inland drilling barges, and other assets utilized in the support of offshore drilling activities worldwide. Transocean specializes in technically demanding segments of the offshore drilling business, including deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Transocean Ltd have traded between the current low of $1.13 and a high of $9.79 and are now at $1.29. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Transocean Ltd and will alert subscribers who have RIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.