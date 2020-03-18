Shares of Transdigm Group Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $261.61. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 279,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 650,000 shares.

Transdigm Group has overhead space with shares priced $270.01, or 24.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $355.40. Transdigm Group shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $539.42 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $587.65.

Over the past year, Transdigm Grouphas traded in a range of $261.61 to $673.51 and are now at $270.01. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

TransDigm Group, Inc., through subsidiaries, manufactures aircraft components. The Company produces ignition systems and components, gear pumps, mechanical and electromechanical actuators and controls, NiCad batteries and chargers, power conditioning devices, hold-open rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and latches, cockpit security devices, and AC and DC motors.

