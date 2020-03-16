Shares of Transdigm Group Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $331.91. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 56,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 560,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 2.7% for shares of Transdigm Group based on a current price of $346.20 and an average consensus analyst price target of $355.40. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $540.48 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $596.95.

TransDigm Group, Inc., through subsidiaries, manufactures aircraft components. The Company produces ignition systems and components, gear pumps, mechanical and electromechanical actuators and controls, NiCad batteries and chargers, power conditioning devices, hold-open rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and latches, cockpit security devices, and AC and DC motors.

Over the past year, Transdigm Grouphas traded in a range of $331.91 to $673.51 and are now at $346.20. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

