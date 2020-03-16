Shares of Toll Brothers Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $22.90. Approximately 171,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Toll Brothers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.31 and the current low of $22.90 and are currently at $23.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. builds luxury homes, serving both move-up and empty nester buyers in several regions of the United States. The Company builds customized single and attached homes, primarily on land that it develops and improves. Toll Brothers also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, security, landscape, insurance brokerage, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has potential upside of 130.1% based on a current price of $23.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $39.16 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.51.

