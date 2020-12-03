Shares of Timken Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $32.62. So far today approximately 158,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 756,000 shares.

The Timken Company manufactures and distributes tapered roller bearings, as well as cylindrical, spherical, and precision ball bearings. The Company also produces power transmission components and assemblies, as well as systems such as helicopter transmissions.

Timken Co has overhead space with shares priced $33.21, or 41.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.57 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Timken Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $32.62 and a high of $58.78 and are now at $33.21. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Timken Co and will alert subscribers who have TKR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.