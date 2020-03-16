Shares of Timken Co Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.34. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 108,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 813,000 shares.

Over the past year, Timken Cohas traded in a range of $29.34 to $58.78 and are now at $31.46. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

The Timken Company manufactures and distributes tapered roller bearings, as well as cylindrical, spherical, and precision ball bearings. The Company also produces power transmission components and assemblies, as well as systems such as helicopter transmissions.

Timken Co has overhead space with shares priced $31.46, or 45.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.44 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.42.

