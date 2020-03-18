Shares of Timken Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.85. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 97,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 843,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Timken Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.85 and a high of $58.78 and are now at $28.87. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

The Timken Company manufactures and distributes tapered roller bearings, as well as cylindrical, spherical, and precision ball bearings. The Company also produces power transmission components and assemblies, as well as systems such as helicopter transmissions.

There is potential upside of 98.0% for shares of Timken Co based on a current price of $28.87 and an average consensus analyst price target of $57.17. Timken Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.31 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $50.37.

