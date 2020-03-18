Shares of Thor Industries Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $36.30. So far today approximately 170,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 916,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 318.4% for shares of Thor Industries based on a current price of $37.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $155.45. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.48 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $75.21.

Over the past year, Thor Industrieshas traded in a range of $36.30 to $89.45 and are now at $37.15. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Thor Industries on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.77. Since that call, shares of Thor Industries have fallen 48.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.