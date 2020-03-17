Shares of Textron Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.29. So far today approximately 310,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Textron Inc. is a global, multi-industry company with operations in aircraft, defense, industrial products, and finance. The Company's products include airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Textron Inc have traded between the current low of $23.29 and a high of $58.00 and are now at $23.53. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 2.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 195.9% for shares of Textron Inc based on a current price of $23.53 and an average consensus analyst price target of $69.62. Textron Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.49 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.77.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Textron Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.92. Since that call, shares of Textron Inc have fallen 41.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.