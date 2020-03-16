Shares of Terex Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.83. So far today approximately 86,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 931,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 207.4% for shares of Terex Corp based on a current price of $14.79 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.47. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.75 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.18.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terex Corp have traded between the current low of $13.83 and a high of $34.67 and are now at $14.79. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

