Shares of Tenneco Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $4.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 187,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 1,081.5% exists for Tenneco Inc, based on a current level of $4.80 and analysts' average consensus price target of $56.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.02.

Tenneco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.57 and the current low of $4.69 and are currently at $4.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 4.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets emission control and ride control products and systems for the automotive original equipment market and the aftermarket. The Company's products include shocks and struts, shock absorbers, mufflers, and performance exhaust products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness control components.

