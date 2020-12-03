Shares of Tempur Sealy Int Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $52.04. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 135,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., through its primary subsidiary manufactures and markets foam mattresses, pillows, and miscellaneous products under its own and other brand names.

There is potential upside of 15.2% for shares of Tempur Sealy Int based on a current price of $52.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.29. Tempur Sealy Int shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.95 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $86.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have traded between the current low of $52.04 and a high of $100.39 and are now at $52.34. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

