Shares of Telephone & Data Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Telephone & Data (NYSE:TDS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.45. Approximately 76,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 782,000 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company operates primarily in the cellular, local telephone, and personal communications services markets. Telephone and Data Systems provides telecommunications services throughout the United States.

Potential upside of 101.6% exists for Telephone & Data, based on a current level of $16.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $33.67. Telephone & Data shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $26.47.

In the past 52 weeks, Telephone & Data share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.45 and a high of $33.95 and are now at $16.70. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

