Shares of Technipfmc Plc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded today at $7.42, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 525,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Technipfmc Plc have traded between the current low of $7.42 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $7.49. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 317.3% for shares of Technipfmc Plc based on a current price of $7.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.31 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.58.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

