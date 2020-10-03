Shares of Targa Resources Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) traded today at $13.98, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 754,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has potential upside of 272.7% based on a current price of $14.28 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.20. Targa Resources shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.34 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $38.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Targa Resources share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.98 and a high of $43.47 and are now at $14.28. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Targa Resources Corp. owns general and limited partner interests in a limited partnership that provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services. The Company gathers, compresses, treats, processes, and sells natural gas. Targa Resources also stores, fractionates, treats, transports, and sells natural gas liquids and related products.

