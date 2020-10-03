Shares of Tanger Factory Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.34. So far today approximately 370,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 99.9% exists for Tanger Factory, based on a current level of $10.57 and analysts' average consensus price target of $21.13. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.03 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates factory outlet centers. The Company offers amenities such as common areas, reading materials, and children's play areas are available in Tanger's outlets, which are located coast to coast throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Tanger Factory share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.34 and a high of $21.28 and are now at $10.57. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

