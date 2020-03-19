Shares of Synovus Finl Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $10.91. Approximately 321,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Synovus Finl has overhead space with shares priced $11.99, or 78.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.97. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.86 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. provides financial services. The Company offers commercial, retail banking, and investment services. Synovus Financial serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Synovus Finlhas traded in a range of $10.91 to $40.32 and are now at $11.99. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

