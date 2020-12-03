Shares of Svb Financial Gr Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $128.03. Approximately 52,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 564,000 shares.

Svb Financial Gr has overhead space with shares priced $128.69, or 59.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $314.89. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $223.16 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $240.13.

Svb Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $270.95 and the current low of $128.03 and are currently at $128.69 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank that serves emerging growth and middle-market growth companies in targeted niches, focusing on the technology and life sciences industries. Silicon Valley operates offices throughout the Silicon Valley and other areas of California, as well as in other states.

