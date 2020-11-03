Shares of Sunstone Hotel Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) traded today at $9.30, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 885,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a hospitality and lodging real estate investment trust that owns primarily upper scale and upscale hotels in the United States. The Company's hotels are operated under various branded names.

Sunstone Hotel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.06 and the current low of $9.30 and are currently at $9.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sunstone Hotel has overhead space with shares priced $9.40, or 41.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.05. Sunstone Hotel shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.77 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.42.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sunstone Hotel and will alert subscribers who have SHO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.