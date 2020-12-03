Shares of Store Capital Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded today at $25.01, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 665,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) has potential upside of 8.1% based on a current price of $25.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $27.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.79 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $36.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Store Capital have traded between the current low of $25.01 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $25.59. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

STORE Capital Corporation provides real estate investment trust services. The Company invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital operates in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Store Capital and will alert subscribers who have STOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.