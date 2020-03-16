Shares of Store Capital Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $23.44. Approximately 545,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

STORE Capital Corporation provides real estate investment trust services. The Company invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital operates in the United States.

Over the past year, Store Capitalhas traded in a range of $23.44 to $40.96 and are now at $23.44. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 18.0% for shares of Store Capital based on a current price of $23.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.67. Store Capital shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.53 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.71.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Store Capital on February 19th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.25. Since that call, shares of Store Capital have fallen 27.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.