Shares of Stifel Financial Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) traded today at a new 52-week low of $42.81. So far today approximately 82,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 514,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Stifel Financial share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $42.81 and a high of $69.10 and are now at $44.06. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 61.1% for shares of Stifel Financial based on a current price of $44.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $71.00. Stifel Financial shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.61 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $62.34.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries serve individual and institutional clients in the U.S. and Europe. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide wealth management, investment banking, independent research, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Stifel Financial. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Stifel Financial in search of a potential trend change.