Shares of Sterling Bancorp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.50. So far today approximately 259,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Sterling Bancorp provides clients with a full range of depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit.

In the past 52 weeks, Sterling Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.50 and a high of $22.17 and are now at $11.62. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has potential upside of 164.3% based on a current price of $11.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.70. Sterling Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $20.10.

