Shares of Steel Dynamics Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded today at $18.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 103,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.5 million shares.

Steel Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and the current low of $18.50 and are currently at $19.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 4.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

Steel Dynamics has overhead space with shares priced $19.00, or 64.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $53.43. Steel Dynamics shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.31 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $30.00.

