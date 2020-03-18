Shares of Starwood Propert Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded today at $11.50, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 843,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starwood Propert have traded between the current low of $11.50 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $11.32. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment company. The Company originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood may also invest in residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

There is potential upside of 109.8% for shares of Starwood Propert based on a current price of $11.32 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.87 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $24.02.

