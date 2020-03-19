Shares of Stanley Black & Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $70.01. Approximately 100,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between the current low of $70.01 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $70.54. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) has potential upside of 160.6% based on a current price of $70.54 and analysts' consensus price target of $183.81. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $148.35 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $150.72.

