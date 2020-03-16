Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.79. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 84,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.

Potential upside of 254.4% exists for Spirit Aerosys-A, based on a current level of $29.92 and analysts' average consensus price target of $106.05. Spirit Aerosys-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.53 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $76.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.79 and a high of $94.47 and are now at $29.92. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

