Shares of Southwest Air Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded today at $28.25, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 5.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.7 million shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

Southwest Air share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.83 and the current low of $28.25 and are currently at $28.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Potential upside of 135.1% exists for Southwest Air, based on a current level of $28.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.50 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.65.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwest Air and will alert subscribers who have LUV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.