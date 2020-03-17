Shares of Sl Green Realty Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded today at $51.94, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 160,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 897,000 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

In the past 52 weeks, Sl Green Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $51.94 and a high of $96.39 and are now at $53.19. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Potential upside of 109.3% exists for Sl Green Realty, based on a current level of $53.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $111.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.28 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $87.68.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sl Green Realty and will alert subscribers who have SLG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.