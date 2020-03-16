Shares of Skechers Usa-A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.20. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 202,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets branded contemporary casual, active, rugged, and lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products to department stores and specialty retailers. Skechers also sells its products internationally through distributors and directly to consumers through its own retail stores.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skechers Usa-A have traded between the current low of $23.20 and a high of $44.50 and are now at $23.46. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

There is potential upside of 79.5% for shares of Skechers Usa-A based on a current price of $23.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $42.10. Skechers Usa-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.10 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $37.30.

