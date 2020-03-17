Shares of Simon Property Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $62.29. So far today approximately 1.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. Simon Property Group serves customers in the State of Indiana.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Simon Property have traded between the current low of $62.29 and a high of $186.40 and are now at $63.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% lower and 2.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 190.4% for shares of Simon Property based on a current price of $63.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $182.95. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $133.36 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $148.89.

