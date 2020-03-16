Shares of Signature Bank Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $84.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 54,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 474,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Signature Bank have traded between the current low of $84.00 and a high of $148.64 and are now at $85.27. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Signature Bank has overhead space with shares priced $85.27, or 47.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $161.47. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $125.47 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $135.43.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Signature Bank on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $133.73. Since that call, shares of Signature Bank have fallen 26.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.